Honda CB500 launched in India at 2.75 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new CB500 in India at a starting price of ₹2.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The neo-retro motorcycle is available in three variants and bookings have commenced through Honda BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB500 price and variants

The Honda CB500 is offered in three variants, with the main difference being the wheel and finish options. The base Alloy variant is priced at ₹2.75 lakh, while the Spoke variant costs ₹2,99,900. The range-topping Spoke with Stripe variant is priced at ₹3,01,900. All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

The Spoke variant gets cross-spoke tubeless wheels, while the top-spec version adds exclusive colours and graphics. Honda is manufacturing the CB500 in India, helping the company position the motorcycle at a relatively competitive price despite the 40 per cent GST applicable to motorcycles with engines above 350cc.

Honda CB500 engine and specifications

The biggest highlight of the CB500 is its engine. It gets an all-new 501cc, single-cylinder motor with air and oil cooling. The engine produces around 28 hp and 43.3 Nm of peak torque.

The large-capacity single-cylinder engine also gives the CB500 a distinct position in the Indian motorcycle market. The segment was left largely open after Royal Enfield discontinued its 500cc UCE-powered motorcycles in 2020. Honda is targeting buyers looking for a relaxed neo-retro motorcycle with a torquey engine rather than an outright performance-focused machine.

Honda CB500 features

Despite its retro-focused positioning, the CB500 comes equipped with a reasonable list of modern features. Honda offers Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a slipper clutch, an analogue-digital instrument console and Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity as standard across the range.

The motorcycle was first unveiled in India in July 2026 as part of Honda's wider product showcase. It sits above the CB350 range in Honda's line-up and is manufactured locally for the Indian market.

Honda CB500 rivals

With prices starting at ₹2.75 lakh, the Honda CB500 occupies a space between Honda's CB350 family and the more expensive 650cc retro motorcycles. The motorcycle will face competition from the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and BSA Gold Star 650. The Royal Enfield 650 twins currently start at ₹3.38 lakh, ex-showroom Chennai.

With its 501cc single-cylinder engine, neo-retro design and three variant choices, the CB500 gives Honda a motorcycle with a distinct identity in the 500cc-plus segment. Official bookings are now open through Honda BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB500 price in India

Alloy: ₹2,75,000

Spoke: ₹2,99,900

Spoke with Stripe: ₹3,01,900

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