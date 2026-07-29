Honda CB500 bookings open in India ahead of launch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially opened bookings for the all-new Honda CB500 in India. The neo-retro motorcycle can now be reserved at Honda BigWing dealerships across the country, with the launch expected to take place soon.

The CB500 made its India debut earlier this week as part of Honda's major premium motorcycle showcase, where the company also unveiled the Rebel 300 cruiser and the XR300L dual-sport motorcycle. While the CB500 is the first of the new models to open bookings, the remaining motorcycles are expected to go on sale over the next few months.

Honda CB500: Engine and performance

Powering the Honda CB500 is a 501 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is E85 fuel compatible. It produces 27.76 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is E20 compliant.

Honda CB500: Features and hardware

The Honda CB500 gets a classic retro design with a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, ribbed single-piece seat and a minimalist tail section. It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, with the display model featuring tubeless cross-spoke wheels wrapped in Maxxis tyres. The lower variants will come with alloy wheels.

Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking is managed by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

Also Read : Honda CB500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 650: Spec comparison

Made in India motorcycle

Honda has confirmed that the CB500 will be manufactured in India, making it the flagship model in the brand's modern CB lineup for the domestic market. Local production is expected to help the company position the motorcycle competitively against other middleweight neo-retro offerings such as the BSA Goldstar 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and Royal Enfield Classic 650.

The company is yet to announce the official price of the CB500. However, with bookings now underway at BigWing dealerships, the launch is expected in the coming weeks.

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