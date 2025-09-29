Honda CB350C special edition launched: Top 5 key highlights of the retro-cruiser

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently expanded its premium mid-size motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the all-new Honda CB350C Special Edition. Priced at ₹2,01,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the retro cruiser will be available across all BigWing dealerships starting the first week of October 2025. Bookings are now open. Here are the five key highlights of the new motorcycle:

1 Rebranded identity with ‘CB350C’ nameplate The CB350 platform, previously sold under the H’ness name, now carries the CB350C branding. The Special Edition introduces a refreshed design language, featuring a new CB350C logo and a Special Edition badge on the fuel tank. Honda has also introduced striped graphics across the fuel tank, front, and rear fenders, giving the motorcycle a sharper retro-cruiser identity.

2 Design updates and colours The bike continues with its upright cruiser stance but gets new cosmetic details for differentiation. A chrome-finished grab rail at the rear, along with dual seat options in black or brown, adds variety depending on the chosen colour scheme. Buyers can opt for one of two new shades, Rebel Red Metallic or Matt Dune Brown, both intended to highlight the motorcycle’s old-school appeal.

3 Features with retro-modern theme The CB350C Special Edition pairs classic styling with useful technology. It uses a digital-analogue instrument cluster that supports the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), allowing riders to access navigation and calls when paired with a headset. On the safety side, it is equipped with dual-channel ABS, an assist and slipper clutch, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which helps manage wheel slip on low-traction surfaces.

5 Pricing and availability At ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the CB350C Special Edition sits in the same price bracket as other mid-capacity cruisers in India. Bookings can be made online through Honda’s official website or at BigWing dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early October.

