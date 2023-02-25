Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer to be launched on March 2

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to expand the CB350 range with a new neo-retro motorcycle. After bringing the H’ness and RS versions, the company will be launching the CB350 Cafe Racer soon. While the manufacturer has not officially confirmed details yet, the invite promises a new “CB expression".

Do note that the CB350 cafe racer was showcased to dealers recently at a special closed-door event. The launch was imminent and we now have a launch date as well. The new CB350 cafe racer will carry over the mechanicals from the standard CB350 but will also get a new headlamp bikini fairing with a small flyscreen as well as a rear seat cowl to give it the quintessential cafe racer look. We also expect the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS to get upgrades along the way, the most important being the OBD2 compliance.

Also Read : This Transformers-inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath

Other components are likely to get the chrome treatment while a blacked-out version could also be on offer. Apart from visual changes, the CB350 cafe racer isn’t expected to get any major upgrades. Unlike traditional cafe racers, the bike will skip the clip-on handlebar for a tall-set unit. Do not expect changes to the footpeg positioning either.

With respect to power, the 348 cc single-cylinder motor on the Honda CB350 family will be carried over to the cafe racer. Expect the engine to get OBD2 compliance and possibly even be ready for E20 fuel. At present, the motor develops 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The numbers should remain unchanged in the latest iteration too. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Other features include LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS and more. Components like the telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, disc brakes at either end and alloy wheels, will also remain the same. More details on the Honda CB350 cafe racer will be available at the time of launch. We expect the model to roll out at showrooms later in March and the bike will take on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 in the segment. Expect prices to be around ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: