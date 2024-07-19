Honda CB350, NX500, Transalp 750 among others get benefits of up to 10,000

Honda has announced that they will be offering ₹10,000 off on the ex-showroom price of its BigWing motorcycles. So, the CB300F, CB300R, CB350, HnessCB350, CB350RS, NX500 and the Transalp XL750 get this discount. It is important to note that the offer is applicable only till Sept 30, 2024 for the first 5,000 customers.