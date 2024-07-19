HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cb350, Nx500, Transalp 750 Among Others Get Benefits Of Up To 10,000

Honda CB350, NX500, Transalp 750 among others get benefits of up to 10,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2024, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is offering a discount of 10,000 on the ex-showroom price of its BigWing motorcycles.
Honda XL750 Transalp
Image of the Honda XL750 Transalp used for representational purposes only.
Honda XL750 Transalp
Image of the Honda XL750 Transalp used for representational purposes only.

Honda has announced that they will be offering 10,000 off on the ex-showroom price of its BigWing motorcycles. So, the CB300F, CB300R, CB350, HnessCB350, CB350RS, NX500 and the Transalp XL750 get this discount. It is important to note that the offer is applicable only till Sept 30, 2024 for the first 5,000 customers.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2024, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: CB300F CB300R CB350 CB350RS NX500 Honda Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Transalp

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.