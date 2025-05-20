Honda CB350 gets 15,000 discount two months after launch. Offer valid till May 31st.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is offering a discount of ₹15,000 on the 2025 CB350. The Honda CB350 is a modern-classic motorbike launched recently with an updated engine to meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements. Honda had also introduced new colour options to the motorcycle for a new look. The discount, however, is only available till May 31st with terms and conditions.

Pricing for the 2025 Honda CB350 starts at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the DLX variant, while the DLX Pro demands you to shell out ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) sold via Honda's premium Big Wing dealerships.

Honda CB350: Engine and performance

Powering the 2025 Honda CB350 is the familiar 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with OBD-2B compliance. The engine produces 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm, while peak torque remains the same as in the previous iteration at 29.4 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Also Read : Honda Rebel 500 launched in India with a price tag of ₹5.12 lakh. Check details

Honda CB350: Features

Honda CB350 is packed with features like Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Full LED headlamp and tail lamps with fire ring type LED blinkers, a digital multi-information display, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for better traction and an engine inhibitor for the side stand.

Honda CB350: Specifications

The CB350 gets telescopic front forks and rear twin hydraulic shocks for suspension. There are disc brakes at either end, measuring 310 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The alloy wheels are sized at 19 inches in the front and 18 inches at the rear.

Also Read : 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights

Honda CB350: Colour options

The old-school classic-styled 2025 CB350 gets new colours across both the DLX and DLX Pro variants - Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Mat Crust Metallic, and Precious Red Metallic. The DLX Pro trim further adds chrome panels and different coloured seats for a more distinctive look.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: