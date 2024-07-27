Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cb350, Cb300r And Other Motorcycles Get Extended Warranty At Zero Cost

Honda CB350, CB300R and other motorcycles get extended warranty at zero cost

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
  • Honda is offering extended warranty as zero cost till 30th September to first 10,000 customers.
Honda CB300F is the naked streetfighter from the brand.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced that they are offering an extended warranty of 7 years as standard with CB350, Hness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F and CB300R.​ With the extended warranty, these motorcycles are covered for 10 years as the brand offers a standard warranty of three years as well. However, it is important to note that this offer is only applicable to the first 10,000 customers and till 30th September.

Before this, Honda announced benefits of 10,000 off on the ex-showroom price of its BigWing motorcycles. The discount was available for the CB300F, CB300R, CB350, HnessCB350, CB350RS, NX500, and the Transalp XL750. It's important to remember that this offer is only valid until September 30 for the first 5,000 customers.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has recently introduced the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X to the BigWing dealerships. However, the discount does not apply to these models at the moment. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at 1.39 lakh, while the CB200X is priced at 1.47 lakh. Both of these motorcycles are priced below the CB300F, which costs 1.70 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: CB350 CB350RS CB300F CB300R Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS