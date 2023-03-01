Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda CB350 Cafe Racer to launch tomorrow: What to expect?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Private Limited will be launching a new version of the CB350 in the Indian market tomorrow. As of now, the motorcycle is offered with a modern-retro design, called CB350 H'ness and there is also a sporty version which is called CB350RS. The new upcoming motorcycle will be a cafe racer and it's already been shown to the dealers.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 01 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM
Image of Honda CB350RS used for representation purpose only.

It should be fair to expect that the CB350 Cafe Racer will sit above the current CB350s in the line-up. So, a starting price of around 2.15 lakh can be expected. However, it is possible that some paint schemes command a premium just like the current 350s.

The leaked pictures have revealed the changes already. The CB350 Cafe Racer will come with a cowl for the headlamp but the headlamp itself will stay the same LED unit. It seems like the motorcycle will boast a different fuel tank. The seat will also be different and more importantly, there will be a tail cowl to complete the cafe racer look.

Also Read : Honda City 2023 to launch soon: What to expect

There will also be genuine accessories on offer which will include a taller windscreen, knuckle guards and a pillion backrest. Honda might also introduce some new paint schemes specifically for the cafe racer.

Mechanically, there will be no changes. The CB350 Cafe Racer will come with a 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. The engine is known for its smoothness and tall gearing. As of now, it is not known whether Honda will make any changes to suit the cafe racer characteristics of the motorcycle or not.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India H'ness CB350 CB350RS
