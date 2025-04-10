Honda CB300R recalled in India over faulty headlamp unit

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has issued a voluntary recall for an undisclosed number of CB300R motorcycles over a faulty headlamp unit. The recall affects the Honda CB300R manufactured between 2018 and 2020 and is part of a global exercise. The CB300R is the brand’s premium neo-retro-styled roadster and is sold via the BigWing dealerships.

Honda CB300R Recalled

The recall has been issued due to a concern with the internal PCB structure of the CB300R’s headlamp. Honda says the core wires could suffer a fatigue break at the root of terminals, resulting in the headlight flickering or shutting off. The company did not disclose if it registered any customer complaints or injuries as a result of the defective component.

Honda will be reaching out to the affected customers as part of the pro-active exercise and will replace the faulty part as a precautionary measure. The replacement will be carried out free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status on the motorcycle, and at BigWing dealerships across India. The CB300R customers can also reach out to the company by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website to check if their bike is a part of the recall.

Honda CB300R Specifications

The Honda CB300R is a stylish offering in the 300-500 cc segment from the brand and draws power from the 286.01 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 30.7 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has a kerb weight of 146 kg, which makes it light and peppy to ride.

Suspension duties are handled by USD front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from discs at either end with dual-channel ABS. The Honda CB300R is available in two colour options - Grey and Red - and is priced at ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

