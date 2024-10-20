Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at 1.70 lakh. Check details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched it first flex fuel two wheeler, the CB300F flex-fuel. Termed as India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle, the Honda CB300F flex-fuel is priced at ₹1.70 lakh, ex-showroom, India and will be available through the company's BigWing dealership channel.

While it is the company’s first flex fuel motorcycle in India, this is not the first time that Honda is making a flex-fuel motorcycle. In fact, they have sold over seven million flex-fuel powered motorcycles in Brazil. Interestingly, TVS was the first Indian two wheeler brand to introduce flex fuel motorcycle with the launch of the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. However, the motorcycle was never sold due to the lack of availibility of flex fuel in the country. Honda too hasn't shared the delivery timeline for the CB300F flex fuel.

The Honda CB300F flex fuel gets powered by a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder PGM-FI engine compliant with up to E85 fuel (85 per cent ethanol & 15 per cent gasoline). It churns out 24.5 bhp and 25.9 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets an assist slipper clutch.

Honda CB300F flex-fuel: Specs and features

The motorcycle looks identical to the version that is currently being sold in the Indian market. The Honda CB300F flex fuel is fitted with disc brakes at both ends, with a 276mm disc at the front and a 220mm at the rear, and includes dual-channel ABS and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension system includes golden USD front forks and a five step adjustable rear mono-shock. The motorcycle also features an all-LED lighting system for improved visibility.

Additionally, the Honda CB300F flex fuel also features a digital instrument cluster. The digital instrument panel allows riders to adjust brightness levels and displays information such as speed, odometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, twin trip metres, gear position, and a clock. Interestingly, it further gets an Intelligent Ethanol Indicator which signals when fuel with ethanol content above 85 per cent is used, helping riders manage fuel quality.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated that the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all the products and corporate activities by 2050. He added that with more than a decade’s expertise in flex-fuel technology globally, Honda has specially developed this motorcycle keeping the Indian customers in mind to make a seamless flex-fuel transition for the Indian two-wheeler market.

