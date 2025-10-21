Honda CB125 Hornet vs rivals: How it fares against 125 cc sports commuter rivals

The 125 cc motorcycle segment in India has emerged as a competitive playground for premium commuter machines aimed at younger riders looking for more bang for their buck. With the launch of the Honda CB125 Hornet , the Japanese manufacturer has expanded its presence in this segment, going up against well-established rivals such as the TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R , and Bajaj Pulsar N125 . Each of these models brings a mix of sporty design, tractable performance, and broad tech suites. If you are interested in Honda’s latest sports commuter, here’s a detailed look at how the CB125 Hornet fares against its main rivals:

Category Honda CB125 Hornet TVS Raider 125 Hero Xtreme 125R Bajaj Pulsar N125 Engine & Output 124 cc, 11 bhp @ 7,500 rpm, 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 124.8 cc, 11.22 bhp @ 7,500 rpm, 11.75 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 124.7 cc, 11.4 bhp, 10.5 Nm 124.45 cc, 11.83 bhp @ 8,500 rpm, 11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed Front Suspension 37 mm USD forks 30 mm telescopic 37 mm telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension Preload-adjustable monoshock Gas-charged monoshock 7-step Showa monoshock Monoshock Brakes 240 mm disc (front), 130 mm drum (rear), single-channel ABS Front & rear disc (top trims), CBS/ABS Front disc, rear drum, single-channel ABS 240 mm disc (front), rear drum, CBS Wheels & Tyres 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys (wider rear on BT variant) Key Features 4.2-inch TFT with Bluetooth, navigation, LED lighting, USB-C TFT with SmartXConnect, voice assist, riding modes, idle stop-start LCD display, full LED setup LCD with Bluetooth (top trim), LED lighting, ISG, auto start-stop

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Rivals: Performance

All four motorcycles are powered by 124–125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engines paired with 5-speed gearboxes. The CB125 Hornet develops 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, making it closely matched with the Raider and Xtreme, though marginally behind the Pulsar N125 in peak output.

The Raider 125 makes 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and its iGO variant adds a short burst of torque via Boost Mode. The Xtreme 125R outputs 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm, Despite slightly lower torque, its lighter build helps keep acceleration brisk.

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 marginally edges out its competition with 11.83 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. However, its higher rev band means the rider has to work the gearbox more to access the power.

All four bikes use 5-speed transmissions. Acceleration times are comparable, with Honda claiming a 0–60 kmph sprint in 5.4 seconds, making the Hornet the quickest in the group.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Rivals: Chassis and Hardware

The Honda CB125 Hornet stands out by being the only bike here equipped with 37 mm upside-down front forks, which brings superior front-end feel and stability. It is also fitted with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, a 240 mm petal front disc, and 130 mm rear drum with single-channel ABS.

The Raider uses 30 mm telescopic forks and a gas-charged monoshock, with the latest variants introducing disc brakes all around. The Xtreme 125R features 37 mm front forks and a 7-step Showa-tuned monoshock, with ABS on the top variant. The Pulsar N125 gets a telescopic fork and monoshock, 240 mm front disc, rear drum, and CBS. Tyre widths vary across trims, with the N125 BT getting a wider rear tyre.

While all bikes ride on 17-inch wheels, the Hornet is the only one to offer USD forks, whereas the Raider leads on safety hardware with its all-disc brake setup.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Rivals: Features

Honda brings a wide range of features to the CB125 Hornet, including a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync. This setup enables turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and music controls using headset pairing. Other notable features include a USB Type-C charger, all-LED lighting with a signature twin headlamp setup, engine kill switch, and side-stand engine cut-off.

The Raider SX offers a colour TFT console, SmartXConnect, voice assist, LED lighting, riding modes, and idle stop-start; lower variants get a simpler LCD. Hero has fitted its bike with a monochrome LCD with gear position, trip data, and a full LED setup but no connected features. The Pulsar N125 in its top variant adds Bluetooth, a larger LCD, ISG for silent starts, and auto start-stop. The base variant offers a simpler feature set without connectivity.

Among the four, the CB125 Hornet and the Raider 125 lead with their tech suite, while the Xtreme 125R and Pulsar N125 strike a middle ground with all the bare necessities.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Rivals: Price

Model Variant(s) Price Range Honda CB125 Hornet Single variant ₹ 1.02 lakh TVS Raider 125 Drum, Disc, SX (SmartXConnect TFT) ₹ 80,500 – ₹ 95,600 Hero Xtreme 125R IBS, ABS ₹ 91,116 – ₹ 94,504 Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc, Disc BT ₹ 91,692 – ₹ 93,158

The Honda CB125 Hornet is priced at ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it above the SP125 and on par with the higher-spec variants of its competitors. The TVS Raider 125 has the widest spread in terms of pricing and ranges from ₹80,500 for the base drum variant to ₹95,600 for the top-spec dual-disc brake variant with the TFT display and SmartXConnect. The Hero Xtreme 125R is priced from ₹91,116 for the IBS variant to ₹94,504 for the dual-channel ABS variant. The Pulsar N125 is available in two variants: LED Disc at ₹93,158 and Disc BT with Bluetooth and a wider rear tyre at ₹91,692. All prices are ex-showroom.

Here, the CB125 Hornet remains the most premium offering with its USD front forks and the feature-rich TFT display. The TVS Raider stands to be the most versatile overall package out of the lot, offering a broad variant range with multiple colour options, a TFT display and rear disc brakes in the top trims, while remaining under the ₹1 lakh ex-showroom mark. The Pulsar N125 stands out with the highest power-to-weight ratio and its unique ADV-like design. The Xtreme 125R brings the lowest power-to-weight ratio due to its 136 kg kerb weight, with a peak of 10.5 Nm not doing it any favours in the performance department. It covers the bare necessities with its LCD dash and single-channel ABS, priced between the top and bottom trims of the Raider.

