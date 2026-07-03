Gone are the days when 100-110 cc motorcycles were the entry-level in the Indian two-wheeler market. With the evolving consumer preference and the rise of new generation riders, 125 cc is the new entry-level segment. Several two-wheeler manufacturers have their respective models in this segment. Some of the key models in this segment that are not only popular but also offer great value for money include the 125, Hero Xtreme 125R , TVS Raider , Bajaj Pulsar N125 , etc. These 125 cc motorcycles blend sporty performance with advanced technology-aided features and practicality required for day-to-day commuting.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison

In this monthly EMI calculation, we have taken all the variants of each of these three 125 cc motorcycles. The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in a single variant, while the Hero Xtreme 125R gets four trim choices. On the other hand, the TVS Raider is available in seven variants.

To calculate the EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The calculation has been made without taking the pricing of any add-on pack or accessories into account.

Honda CB 125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda CB125 Hornet STD ₹ 115,485 ₹ 115,485 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,302 Hero Xtreme 125R IBS OBD2B ₹ 91,000 ₹ 91,000 ₹ 4,178 ABS OBD2B ₹ 96,200 ₹ 96,200 ₹ 4,417 ABS single seat ₹ 96,200 ₹ 96,200 ₹ 4,417 Dual channel ABS ₹ 108,200 ₹ 108,200 ₹ 4,968 TVS Raider Drum ₹ 82,860 ₹ 82,860 ₹ 3,804 Single seat ₹ 88,470 ₹ 88,470 ₹ 4,062 Split seat ₹ 93,020 ₹ 93,020 ₹ 4,271 iGo ₹ 93,020 ₹ 93,020 ₹ 4,271 SSE ₹ 94,020 ₹ 94,020 ₹ 4,317 SXC DD ₹ 97,225 ₹ 97,225 ₹ 4,464 TFT DD ₹ 99,020 ₹ 99,020 ₹ 4,546

According to the calculation, for the Honda CB125 Hornet, the monthly EMI will be ₹5,302. For the Hero Xtreme 125R, the monthly EMI amount will range between ₹4,178 and ₹4,968, depending on the variant selected. The monthly EMI amount for the TVS Raider will range between ₹3,804 and ₹4,536, depending on the variant.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, add-on being purchased, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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