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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cb125 Hornet Vs Hero Xtreme 125r Vs Tvs Raider: Monthly Emi Comparison

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 03 Jul 2026, 12:47 pm
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If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.

If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Gone are the days when 100-110 cc motorcycles were the entry-level in the Indian two-wheeler market. With the evolving consumer preference and the rise of new generation riders, 125 cc is the new entry-level segment. Several two-wheeler manufacturers have their respective models in this segment. Some of the key models in this segment that are not only popular but also offer great value for money include the 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider, Bajaj Pulsar N125, etc. These 125 cc motorcycles blend sporty performance with advanced technology-aided features and practicality required for day-to-day commuting.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Hero Glamour ₹ 81,063 - 84,751
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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Hero Super Splendor XTEC ₹ 84,448 - 90,000
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Hero Splendor Plus XTEC ₹ 91,952 - 95,315
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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Hero Glamour XTEC ₹ 90,498 - 95,098
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Hero Xtreme 125R ₹ 91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Oben Rorr Evo ₹ 99,999
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
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If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.

Also check these Bikes

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Hero  Xtreme 125R
₹91,500
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Honda CB125 Hornet
₹1.03 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS Raider
₹82,860
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero Glamour
₹81,063
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
₹84,448
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
₹91,952
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison

In this monthly EMI calculation, we have taken all the variants of each of these three 125 cc motorcycles. The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in a single variant, while the Hero Xtreme 125R gets four trim choices. On the other hand, the TVS Raider is available in seven variants.

To calculate the EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest is considered as 9.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The calculation has been made without taking the pricing of any add-on pack or accessories into account.

Honda CB 125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Honda CB125 HornetSTD 115,485 115,4859.5%24 months 5,302
Hero Xtreme 125RIBS OBD2B 91,000 91,000 4,178
ABS OBD2B 96,200 96,200 4,417
ABS single seat 96,200 96,200 4,417
Dual channel ABS 108,200 108,200 4,968
TVS RaiderDrum 82,860 82,860 3,804
Single seat 88,470 88,470 4,062
Split seat 93,020 93,020 4,271
iGo 93,020 93,020 4,271
SSE 94,020 94,020 4,317
SXC DD 97,225 97,225 4,464
TFT DD 99,020 99,020 4,546

According to the calculation, for the Honda CB125 Hornet, the monthly EMI will be 5,302. For the Hero Xtreme 125R, the monthly EMI amount will range between 4,178 and 4,968, depending on the variant selected. The monthly EMI amount for the TVS Raider will range between 3,804 and 4,536, depending on the variant.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, add-on being purchased, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 03 Jul 2026, 12:47 pm IST
TAGS: Honda CB125 Hornet Hero Xtreme 125R TVS Raider
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