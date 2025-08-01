Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959

Honda has announced pricing for the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX after the recent unveiling of these models. The manufacturer has priced the CB 125 Hornet starting at ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom introductory), while the Shine 100 DX starts at ₹74,959 (ex-showroom). Deliveries of both motorcycles are scheduled to begin from mid-August 2025, and bookings are now open through Honda’s official website or authorised dealerships across India.

While the CB125 Hornet aims to attract younger, urban riders with sporty styling and tech features, the Shine 100 DX focuses on practicality and everyday comfort for the value-conscious commuter.

CB125 Hornet: Design

The CB125 Hornet is Honda’s latest entry into the 125cc commuter sport segment. Its sharp, muscular design includes a chiselled fuel tank, sculpted shrouds, and bold paint schemes that reflect its street-oriented personality. The motorcycle features golden USD front forks and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear, offering improved handling and ride quality.

CB125 Hornet: Features

Adding to its premium appeal is a full LED lighting setup, including twin LED headlamps with DRLs and elevated turn indicators. It also gets a 4.2-inch TFT display integrated with Bluetooth-enabled Honda RoadSync, allowing access to turn-by-turn navigation, calls, and SMS alerts. Other convenience features include a USB Type-C charger, side-stand engine cut-off, and front disc brake with single-channel ABS.

CB125 Hornet: Engine and performance

The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2-compliant engine that delivers 8.2 kW at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. It comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Honda claims it accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, making it among the quickest in its class.

The CB125 Hornet will be offered in four dual-tone colour schemes: Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red.

Shine 100 DX: Design and features

The Shine 100 DX builds on the Shine’s reputation as a practical and efficient commuter motorcycle. The updated model gets a restyled headlamp with chrome detailing, redesigned fuel tank, new graphics, and blacked-out components with chrome accents. Its long seat enhances comfort for both rider and pillion, making it a practical choice for everyday travel. The Shine 100 DX features a digital LCD instrument cluster that displays real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service reminders.

Shine 100 DX: Engine and performance

It is powered by a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with Honda’s eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology. The engine produces 5.43 kW at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Shine 100 DX: Specifications and colour options

The motorcycle comes equipped with telescopic front forks, adjustable rear shocks, drum brakes supported by Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), and high ground clearance for varied road conditions.

The Shine 100 DX will be available in Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Grey Metallic.

