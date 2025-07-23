Honda CB 125 Hornet unveiled, bookings begin from August 1

Honda CB 125 Hornet has been unveiled alongside the Shine 100 DX. The new motorcycle joins the Honda SP125 in the company’s 125cc motorcycle segment. The CB 12 Hornet is aimed at young buyers and combines the legacy of the CB and the Hornet brand. Bookings will begin from August 1.

Honda claims that the new CB 125 Hornet will add a new customer base for the bike maker in the 125cc segment where it enjoys 45 per cent market share. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, stated that the CB125 Hornet is set to redefine the 125cc premium commuter space with its advanced styling, segment-first features.

Honda CB125 Hornet: Design

The Honda CB125 Hornet features a bold front fascia that is complemented by an all-LED lighting setup, including a signature twin-LED headlamp with LED DRLs and high-mounted LED turn indicators. Moving to the side profile, the CB125 Hornet gets a muscular fuel tank with sharp tank shrouds and a stylish muffler.

Aimed at young Indian buyers, the new CB125 Hornet is offered in four colour options with contrasting colours. These include - Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red.

Honda CB125 Hornet: Features and hardware

In terms of features, it gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility. With this, the riders can access navigation, calls & SMS alerts, and music playback with a headset through the TFT display. The screen can be toggled by the switches placed on the left handlebar.

The CB125 Hornet further gets a universal USB Type-C charging port, enabling riders to charge their devices while on the go. Moreover, it comes equipped with an engine stop switch & a side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor for added safety.

On the hardware front, the CB125 Hornet USD front forks along with a 5-step adjustable mono-shock. Furthermore, the new CB125 Hornet features multi-spoke alloy wheels and a split seat set-up for better comfort of both rider and pillion. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm petal disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear.

The company noted that the inclusion of petal disc enhances heat dissipation & improves cooling, thus improving braking efficiency. Moreover, as an added safety measure, the CB125 Hornet is equipped with a single-channel ABS.

Honda CB125 Hornet: Specs

Powering the all-new CB125 Hornet is the same 123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2B compliant engine as the Honda SP125. However, the engine in the CB125 Hornet churns out 11 bhp of power at 7500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The new motorcycle is claimed to go from 0-100 in 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest motorcycle in its class.

