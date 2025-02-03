Honda eyes pole position in Indian two-wheeler market, bets big on a variety of products

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSi) is aiming to become the biggest two-wheeler brand in India, where Hero MotoCotp currently holds the pole position. To achieve this target, the Japanese two-wheeler brand is aiming to introduce a variety of products, including both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) propelled motorcycles and scooters. One key step in this direction will be setting up a dedicated electric two-wheeler production plant in India in 2028. The two-wheeler giant has further said that it aims to grab a 50 per cent share of the global motorcycle market and India, being one of the largest two-wheeler markets, will play a key role in that strategy.

Speaking about Honda's ambition to become the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, surpassing its erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motor Co.'s Executive Officer, Chief Officer, Head of Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Motorcycle Business Unit, Minoru Kato said that the company has launched highly competitive products of all kinds. "With the advantage of the strength of 6,000 dealers and service networks covering all the geographies of India, we have increased the unit sales. Now, the number one position is well within our sight," he said while further adding, "Going forward, we will accommodate the diverse needs and income levels of customers in India. We will fortify with all products, including EVs, scooters and motorcycles, in order to solidify the number one position." The automaker claims that it has been building and enhancing an attractive product lineup that accommodates the diverse needs of customers to grab more market share in India, reported PTI.

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), during the April-December period of this fiscal, Honda has narrowed the gap with Hero MotoCorp with its total wholesales reaching 41,38,346 units compared to the Indian OEM's 43,30,928 units. In the same period of last financial year, HMSI's wholesales were 33,75,566 units compared to Hero MotoCorp's 40,95,084 units. This shows how the Japanese brand is ramping up its effort to grab the top spot.

Honda emphasising on EVs to go bigger in India

Honda sells some of the widely popular motorcycles and scooters in India. While the Activa range of scooters is the top-selling in the segment of the company, it also retails models such as Dio, Shine etc. During the recent Auto Expo 2025, Honda introduced the Activa e and QC1 electric scooters in India. The company has hinted that it aims to focus more on electric vehicles in an attempt to grab a larger chunk of the Indian two-wheeler market pie.

The company reportedly said that Honda will leverage its broad sales network to enhance the battery charging network, which will eliminate customer anxiety about running out of battery power. "Through these initiatives, Honda will also strive to capture the largest market share in the electric motorcycle market in India," it added. The automaker further said that it is working to sell its electric two-wheeler models in the price range where the total cost of ownership (TCO) for the three years of ownership will be equivalent to that of ICE models.

