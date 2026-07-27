Honda ADV 160 to soon launch in India: What makes it special?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is gearing up to enter the premium maxi-scooter segment with the upcoming ADV 160 . After making its India debut recently, the adventure-style scooter is expected to go on sale in the coming months, taking on rivals such as the Hero Xoom 160 , Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SR 175 .

Unlike conventional scooters, the Honda ADV 160 combines maxi-scooter practicality with rugged styling, premium features and modern engineering. Here are five reasons why the upcoming Honda scooter stands out.

1. Liquid-cooled engine for better performance

One of the biggest highlights of the Honda ADV 160 is its 157 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This is the same eSP+ motor used in Honda's global premium scooters and produces around 16 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic transmission, promising smooth performance in city traffic while remaining capable of highway cruising.

The liquid-cooling system also helps maintain consistent performance during long rides and in heavy traffic, giving it an advantage over many conventional scooters.

2. India's only E85-compliant scooter

The Honda ADV 160 will be the only scooter in India to offer E85 compatibility. This means it can run on petrol blended with up to 85 per cent ethanol, making it more future-ready as India continues to promote ethanol-blended fuels.

Besides reducing dependence on conventional petrol, E85 compatibility gives Honda a unique selling point that no other scooter in the segment currently offers.

Also Read : Honda unveils 10 motorcycles and scooters in India ahead of nearing launch

3. Adventure-inspired design

The ADV 160 is easily among the best-looking scooters in its class. Inspired by Honda's larger X-ADV, it gets a rugged adventure-touring design featuring a black flyscreen, sharp LED headlamp, muscular bodywork and pronounced front beak. The ADV 160 will definitely attract a lot of attention on the roads.

The scooter also rides on a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel combination, while its tall stance and generous ground clearance enhance its adventure-inspired appeal. The styling is unlike any mainstream scooter currently on sale in India, helping it stand out from rivals.

4. Loaded with premium features

Honda has equipped the ADV 160 with a long list of modern features. These include:

Full LED lighting

Smart Key system

USB charging port

Digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity

Dual-channel ABS

Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control)

Spacious under-seat storage

External fuel filler

These features position it among the most well-equipped scooters in the premium segment.

5. A premium lifestyle offering

The ADV 160 is not designed to be an everyday commuter alone. Honda is positioning it as a lifestyle scooter for buyers looking for something more distinctive than a conventional scooter. Its combination of premium styling, advanced features, liquid-cooled engine and ethanol compatibility makes it a unique proposition in the Indian market.

Expected launch and rivals

Honda is expected to launch the ADV 160 in India in the coming months. Once introduced, it will compete with the Hero Xoom 160, Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SR 175 in the growing premium scooter segment. While official pricing is yet to be announced, the ADV 160 is expected to be positioned as a premium offering in Honda's scooter portfolio.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: