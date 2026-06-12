Honda adds E-Clutch to CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp; relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its premium BigWing portfolio with the launch of the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch. Alongside this, the company has also reintroduced the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to the Indian market after it disappeared from the website last year. The Honda Goldwing gets an update too with the availability of a new colour option.

The E-clutch system on the Honda CB750 and the XL750 Transalp is designed to reduce the need for clutch operation while retaining the feel of a manual transmission.

Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch launched

The Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch is priced at ₹10,49,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and is offered in Graphite Black. The street naked motorcycle is powered by a 755cc parallel-twin engine generating 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm. Equipment includes Showa 41 mm SFF-BP upside-down front forks, dual 296 mm front brake discs, multiple riding modes and a 5.0-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity.

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Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch launched

The Honda XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, priced at ₹13,20,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), uses the same engine and output figures. Available in Ross White and Pearl Deep Mud Gray, the adventure tourer features Showa SFF-CA USD front suspension, multiple riding modes including Gravel mode, dual LED headlights and Honda RoadSync-enabled TFT instrumentation.

Also Read : Honda NX500 E-Clutch launched in India at ₹7.43 Lakh

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP returns

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is once again part of Honda's premium motorcycle range, priced at ₹33,50,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Compared to the last-listed model, the Fireblade SP now commands a ₹4.5 lakh premium.

Power comes from a 1000cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 214.6 bhp and 113 Nm. The motorcycle continues with premium hardware including Öhlins Smart-EC 3.0 suspension, Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers paired with dual 330 mm discs, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust and a 5.0-inch TFT display. It is available in Grand Prix Red.

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Honda Gold Wing gets a new colour

For 2026, the Gold Wing is now available in a new Gun Metal Black Metallic colour scheme. The luxury tourer continues with its 1833cc flat-six engine and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission featuring reverse and walking-speed modes.

Other features include an electronically adjustable windscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an airbag and a premium audio system. The Gold Wing is priced at ₹44,30,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Commenting on the announcement, Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said: “With the introduction of E-Clutch, Honda is further enhancing the premium motorcycling experience by offering greater comfort, ease of use, and riding confidence. Designed to support customers across diverse riding environments—from everyday urban commuting to long-distance touring—this technology reflects Honda’s continued commitment to delivering advanced engineering and meaningful value to riders in India."

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