Honda Activa surpasses 3.5 crore sales mark since 2001

The Honda Activa has crossed the 3.50 crore sales mark in India since its introduction in 2001. The current Activa range consists of Activa 110, Activa 125, Activa-i and Activa e . Honda’s two-wheeler journey in India began in 1999 through a joint venture with Hero MotoCorp. The brand’s first indigenous product under HMSI, the Honda Activa, was launched in 2001 and quickly became a household name.

The company noted that the first one crore Activa customers were achieved by the year 2015, followed by two crore in 2018 and now 3.5 crore in 2025, a journey that reflects the enduring trust of millions of customers.

The journey of Honda Activa

Starting in 2001 as a fully indigenous product of HMSI, the Honda Activa has been the top-selling scooter in India for the last 24 years. More than 30 million units have been sold since its introduction, an indicator of its timeless popularity and faith among Indian buyers.Now, the Activa comes in three variants, Activa, Activa 125, and the newly introduced Activa e, to suit the diverse tastes of customers.

It comes with a 109.51 cc BS-VI engine that generates 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque. It comes with a fuel efficiency of 59.5 kmpl and has a starting price of ₹78,684. The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is driven by a revised 123.92 cc, single-cylinder motor that meets the OBD2B specifications. The engine generates 8.3 bhp and 10.15 Nm of maximum torque and delivers a mileage of 51.23 kmpl. The Activa 125 is priced from ₹82,257. The Activa e marks the Japanese company's entry into the Indian E2W market and begins from ₹1.17 lakh. It gets a 3 kWh battery pack powering a 6 kW motor and offers a single-charge range of 102 km (claimed).

Honda 500 million production milestone

Earlier in the year, the two wheeler maker surpassed the 50 crore production mark globally since it began operations in 1949. The landmark 500 millionth unit rolled out from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s (HMSI) Vithalapur plant in Gujarat. Notably, the milestone model was the Honda Activa, the best-selling scooter in the Indian market. The company further aims to reach the 1 billion production mark by 2048.

Notably, India represents Honda’s largest production hub globally. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) currently boasts an annual production capacity of 6.4 million units and exports to 62 countries.

