Honda Activa, Shine 125, among others get benefits for March. Check details

Honda has announced several benefits on its two-wheelers. The brand is offering an instant cashback of ₹5,100 and exchange bonus worth ₹2,000. Apart from this, there is also an assured gift. The offer is applicable to Shine 100, Shine 125, Activa, and Activa 125 . We suggest that you get in touch with your nearest dealerships to get more information on the offers, as they will be able to provide more details. It is important to note that these offers are applicable only for March.

Honda Transalp adventure tourer gets discounts

Honda's well-known adventure touring motorcycle, the XL750 Transalp is currently available with an immediate cash discount of ₹80,000. Additionally, there are reductions on accessories, a minimal down payment option with 90 per cent financing, and a competitive interest rate. It is important to note that this offer is valid only while supplies last and for a limited duration.

What powers the Honda XL750 Transalp?

The XL750 Transalp is equipped with a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft. This engine generates a maximum power of 90.51 bhp and delivers a peak torque of 75 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

2025 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched

Honda has recently refreshed the CB350RS and H'ness CB350 models for the Indian market. For the year 2025, both motorcycles feature new color options. The Honda H'ness CB350 introduces three new color schemes, which are now available for the premium DLX Pro Chrome variants. The new colors include Pearl Nightstar Black, Mat Massive Grey Metallic, and Athletic Blue Metallic.

Conversely, the CB350RS presents new color options exclusive to the DLX Pro variants, featuring Rebel Red Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic. Additionally, Honda has implemented subtle modifications across all color schemes, enhancing them with updated graphics on the side panels and fuel tank.

Honda NX200 launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new NX200, which is priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). This model is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X, which has been in the market for several years. The NX200's naming aligns it with the larger NX500. The motorcycle will be available at Honda's Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships, as per the company's announcement.

The NX200 comes with upgraded features, including a 4.2-inch digital TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling navigation, call notifications, and SMS alerts. Furthermore, it includes a USB Type-C charging port. The motorcycle is available in three color options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.

