Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa Scooter Now Available With Limited Period 5,000 Cashback Offer

Honda Activa scooter now available with limited period 5,000 cashback offer

Honda’s Activa has been one of the strongest selling two-wheeler brands in the country.Activa customers will be eligible to get a cashback of up to 5,000 on this scooter until March 31st. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 02:12 PM
Image of standard Honda Activa 125.

Honda 2Wheelers India has rolled out a special cashback offer on its much popular Activa 125 scooter. As part of the newly announced offer, customers will be eligible to get a cashback of up to 5,000 on this scooter. This offer will be only valid on EMI transactions via select debit and credit cards, and the company will provide a cashback of five per cent (up to 5,000) on a minimum transaction amount of 30,000.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl|124 cc
₹ 69,961 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Komaki M-5
₹ 99,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹ 60,539 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Dio
109.51 cc
₹ 63,273 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Honda likely to reintroduce CBR150R in India soon. Patent suggests)

That said, the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is also providing the Activa 125 scooter at a down payment starting from as low as 3,999, and insurance worth 5 lakh. The company has introduced this offer only for a limited time and it will expire on March 31st, 2022. The offer may vary depending upon the dealership location so interested customers are requested to get in touch with the nearest dealers for more details. Apart from the Activa 125, this offer can also be availed on the Activa 6G scooter. 

Honda’s Activa has been one of the strongest selling two-wheeler brands in the country. In fact, last month HMSI managed to record sales of 1,43,234 units of Activa. 

(Also Read: Honda CB500X price slashed by 1 lakh in India)

This scooter comes with a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that has been rated to produce 8.18bhp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. It rivals the likes of Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Jupiter 125 in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 02:12 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Activa Honda Activa 125 HMSI Honda Activa 5G
Related Stories
2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at 5.39 lakh
25 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at a starting price of 6.35 lakh
24 Feb 2022
Santro to i20: Hyundai offers discounts of nearly 50,000 on these cars
22 Feb 2022
Adventure ready Aprilia R GT 200 scooter launched in Japan
25 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch today: Price expectations
23 Feb 2022
BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
20 Feb 2022
Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022
19 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS