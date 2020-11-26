Honda Activa completes 20 years in India with launch of special edition

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday celebrated the completion of 20 years of Activa scooter in India, a product that has firmly kept the company among the top list of two-wheeler makers here. Activa has been a best-seller for the company for several years and shows no signs of letting go of its crown despite a number of newer rivals mounting a challenge. And to celebrate reaching this key milestone of two decades, the company launched a special edition of Activa 6G.

(Also read: Top scooters to consider in India for best mileage)

Activa was first launched in India in 2001 and over 2.20 crore units of the scooter have been sold in the domestic market since then. The major selling point of the gear-less scooter also has been that it offers a decent mileage and has a low need for maintenance while service costs are mostly in check. That Activa has been given numerous cosmetic as well as feature updates has meant that buyers have kept returning to buy the scooter.

(Also read: The battle between Hero Splenor and Honda Activa to become the best-selling two-wheeler)

The special edition Activa 6G, therefore, pays ode to the journey of the scooter in India and gets a special Matte Mature Brown with matching rear grab-rails. There is a '20th Anniversary' and golden Activa logo on the body. It also gets new stripes at the front and black steel wheels on both front and rear.

HMSI is banking on the scooter to continue with the momentum and to find more takers in the times to come. "The legend was born 20 years ago, when Honda realized The Power of Dreams of India with its debut model – Activa. Since then, every new generation of Honda Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO at HMSI. "Celebrating Indian customers love and trust on Activa – the true gold standard of unisex family commute, we are delighted to launch the special 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G."

Activa 6G itself was launched at ₹63,912 (ex showroom) earlier this year but has received two price hikes since. It sources power from a 109.51 cc air-cooled engine that features Honda’s patent PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). This engine is known to deliver 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. Some of the key highlights of the new Activa 6G include a full-LED headlight, external fuel filling cap, engine start/stop switch, and a bigger 12-inch wheel with new telescopic suspension.

As for the 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G, it will be available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe. While the former is priced at ₹66,816, the latter is priced ₹68,316 (all prices are ex showroom).