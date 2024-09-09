Honda Activa and Shine 100 get cashback and other offers. Check details

Honda 2 Wheelers India has announced that they are offering several benefits with the Shine 100 and the Activa. Both get a cashback of 5 per cent or up to ₹5,000. The brand is offering a 1-year service maintenance package for free. Customers can also get 3 years of extended warranty with the Activa and 7 years with the Shine 100. It is important to note that these offers are valid only for September. To know more details about these offers, customers can visit authorized dealerships who would be able to provide more information.