Honda Activa and Shine 100 get cashback and other offers. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Sep 2024, 07:34 AM
  • Honda Activa and Shine are quite popular models in the Indian two-wheeler industry.
Honda Activa is one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has announced that they are offering several benefits with the Shine 100 and the Activa. Both get a cashback of 5 per cent or up to 5,000. The brand is offering a 1-year service maintenance package for free. Customers can also get 3 years of extended warranty with the Activa and 7 years with the Shine 100. It is important to note that these offers are valid only for September. To know more details about these offers, customers can visit authorized dealerships who would be able to provide more information.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2024, 07:34 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa Shine 100
