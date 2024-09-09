HT Auto
Honda Activa and Shine 100 get cashback and other offers. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM
  • Honda Activa and Shine are quite popular models in the Indian two-wheeler industry.
Honda Activa is one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market.
Honda Activa is one of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market.

Honda 2 Wheelers India has announced that they are offering several benefits with the Shine 100 and the Activa. Both get a cashback of 5 per cent or up to 5,000. The brand is offering a 1-year service maintenance package for free. Customers can also get 3 years of extended warranty with the Activa and 7 years with the Shine 100. It is important to note that these offers are valid only for September. To know more details about these offers, customers can visit authorized dealerships who would be able to provide more information.

Honda reports steady growth in August

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has reported that total dispatches have reached 5,38,852 units, indicating a year-on-year growth of 13 per cent. This total includes domestic sales of 4,91,678 units and exports totalling 47,174 units. Domestic sales for the month saw a year-on-year increase of 9 per cent, while exports experienced a remarkable surge of 79 per cent compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company stated that for the year-to-date period from April to August 2024, domestic sales amounted to 23,45,028 units, with exports at 2,29,716 units.

Honda steals number one spot from Hero MotoCorp

According to a recent report by SIAM, Honda has recorded the sale of 1,853,350 two-wheelers from April to July 2024, surpassing Hero MotoCorp, which sold 1,831,697 units in the same timeframe. This indicates that Honda outperformed its nearest competitor by 21,653 units, and the gap widens to over 130,000 units when including export figures. Notably, in the corresponding period of 2023, Honda's sales stood at 1,263,062 units, while Hero MotoCorp achieved sales of 1,688,454 two-wheelers.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

In terms of wholesale figures, Honda has surpassed the domestic two-wheeler leader; however, Hero MotoCorp continues to lead in retail sales against its former competitor. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations (FADA), Hero MotoCorp sold over 1.75 million two-wheelers from April to July. In the same timeframe, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported retail sales of nearly 250,000 units.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you choose

Another significant trend observed in the Indian two-wheeler market in recent months is the increase in Honda's market share. HMSI's market share has risen from just below 20 per cent in April to 24.3 per cent by July 2024. Conversely, Hero MotoCorp has experienced a decline in its market share, dropping from over 33 per cent in April 2024 to 29.4 per cent in July of this year.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2024, 07:34 AM IST
