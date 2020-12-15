Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Honda Activa 6G available with up to 5,000 cashback for a limited period
Honda Activa 6G 20th anniversary special edition was launched in India recently.

Honda Activa 6G available with up to 5,000 cashback for a limited period

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda is offering a cashback of up to 5,000 on credit/debit card EMI with its partner banks on Activa 6G scooter.
  • Honda Activa 6G is available in two variants including - Standard and Deluxe trim.

Honda Activa 6G, one of the models under India's most selling scooter brand (Activa) is now available with a cashback scheme as a part of the year-ending offers from the Japanese automaker. The firm is offering a cashback of up to 5,000 on credit/debit card EMI with its partner banks. Under the offer, the company is also promising a hassle-free process saving the customer from the hassle of hypothecation and documentation procedure.

(Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: October sales)

The Honda Activa has evolved over the years and is widely trusted for its durable built quality and competent powertrain. It uses a 109.51 cc air-cooled engine with Honda’s patent PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). This powertrain pushes out 7.79 PS of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit.

The Activa 6G comes with features such as a full-LED headlight, external fuel filling cap, engine start/stop switch, and a bigger 12-inch wheel with an updated telescopic suspension setup.

(Also Read: Honda files patent for hyper-advanced mind-controlled motorcycle technology)

The scooter is made available in two variants including - Standard and Deluxe trim. While the lower Standard trim has been priced at 65,892, the higher Deluxe trim costs 67,392 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The colour palette includes six options - blue, red, yellow, black, white and grey. It rivals the likes of the popular TVS Jupiter scooter.

Recently, on the completion of 20 years of Activa scooter in India, Honda announced the launch of a special edition of Activa 6G. The new special edition model pays tribute to the journey of the two-wheeler in India and gets a special Matte Mature Brown with matching rear grab-rails.