Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer launched at 11 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday launched the XL750 Transalp in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The premium adventure tourer is being brought into the country via the completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the BigWing dealerships.

Bookings have been opened for the first 100 customers in select cities. The cities include Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Deliveries will begin from November.

Also Read : Honda 2 Wheelers offering special discounts this festive season. Check them out

The motorcycle gets its DNA from the original Transalp of the 1980s. In terms of design, it gets a compact headlight, integrated windscreen and large tank shrouds for aerodynamic performance. The rear design puts out a tough look with an aluminum carrier and LED lighting system. The bike rides on a 21-inch front wheel paired to an 18-inch rear wheel with spokes, delivering a smooth ride both on and off road.

Its lightweight steel diamond frame is designed for both short everyday commutes as well as long adventure rides. The motorcycle will be made available in two colour schemes - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.

In terms of features, the bike comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT panel that displays key information on speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge and consumption, riding modes, and engine parameters, among others. This display can be customized as per the rider's preference and the management can be done via the screen or the switchgear on the left handlebar.

The adventure tourer gets Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), enabling the rider to link the smartphone to the bike while on the move. This allows voice management of calls, messages, music and navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps while another important feature is the automatic turn signal cancelling function.

First Published Date: