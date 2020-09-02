Honda 2Wheeler sells over 4 lakh units in August, aims at bigger push

Honda 2Wheeler on Wednesday announced it had sold 428,231 units in the domestic market and had exported another 15,738 units in the month of August. The company expects upcoming months of festivities to further improve its prospects after what has thus far been a challenging 2020 due to Covid-19-related factors.

The performance in the domestic market in August is a positive sign for Honda 2Wheeler because it marks the first time that the company has breached the 4-lakh mark in FY 2020-21, going on to register a 1% year-on-year growth. Sales also grew by substantial 38% in August’20 compared to July’20.

One of the key reasons for the far better faring in August has been a near return to normalcy. "In August, over 90% of our network is back to business and we are seeing some green shoots with higher customer enquiries," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. "With festivals approaching, our line-up of 14 models including our latest motorcycle Hornet 2.0 will excite new customers."

Hornet 2.0 launch itself may have also provided a shot in the arm. The product marked Honda's entry in the 180 – 200cc segment and at a price point of ₹1.26 lakh (ex showroom, Gurugram), has the potential of finding favour.