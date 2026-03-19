HMSI to boost output with third Tapukara line, eyes 8 million units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is stepping up its production plans as demand for two-wheelers continues to stay strong across segments. The company will add a third production line at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, with operations targeted to begin in 2028.

This new line will bring an additional capacity of 6.7 lakh units per year. Once operational, the total output from HMSI’s second plant will go up to 2.01 million units annually. The expansion is also expected to create over 2,000 jobs locally.

Tapukara has been a key part of HMSI’s manufacturing network since it came online in 2011. It started with a capacity of 0.6 million units, which was quickly doubled the following year. More recently, the company has been focusing on automation and process improvements at the facility. These changes have already taken capacity to 1.3 million units, with a marginal increase to 1.34 million units planned by FY2026.

The new line will be designed to build both scooters and motorcycles in the commuter segment, giving HMSI some flexibility in responding to market demand.

Alongside Tapukara, HMSI is also working on expanding its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, where another production line is scheduled to go live in 2027.

The company has earmarked an investment of around ₹1,500 crore for the Tapukara expansion, including land acquisition. With these additions, HMSI is looking to take its total annual production capacity in India from 6.25 million units to about 8 million units by FY2028.

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