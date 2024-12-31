Hero's new motorcycle's design patented. Is this the Karizma 421?

Hero Karizma was recently re-introduced the in the Indian market and the brand also showcased new 250 cc models at the EICMA 2024. This included the Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 250R. At the same event, the manufacturer also teased the XPulse 421 whose design patent was also filed recently. Now, Hero MotoCorp has filed a design patent for another motorcycle that seems like it is the bigger version of the Karizma. So, it could be the Karizma 421.

From the image, we can make out that the new motorcycle will have a semi-faired design and it should have the ergonomics of a sports tourer. Currently, Karizma is the only motorcycle in the brand's lineup to boast a semi fairing design, this is what leads us to believe that the new motorcycle will be a bigger Karizma. Moreover, it will also be the new flagship motorcycle for Hero MotoCorp.

The handlebar is flat along with a muscular fuel tank and it gets just a single-piece seat. The cowl that is seen in the patent image should be offered as a genuine accessory from the brand. The frame is exposed, there is an upswept exhaust and the tail section is raised up.

Braking duties will be performed by discs at both ends and there will be dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. There are alloy wheels which means there will be tubeless tyres and all LED lighting will be offered as standard.

It is expected that the new engine will be shared with the XPulse 421. It is a 421 cc, liquid-cooled engine that should produce around 40 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 45 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that will get a slipper clutch.

As of now, the launch date of the new motorcycle is not known. However, it can be expected that first the Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250 will be launched. This will be followed by the XPulse 421 and the new motorcycle will be the last launch.

