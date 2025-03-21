Hero Xtreme 250R is here to rival the Yamaha MT-15. Check out its top highlights

The Hero Xtreme 250R unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 marks Hero MotoCorp's bold entry into the premium 250cc motorcycle segment. This model combines striking aesthetics with decent performance aiming to captivate both urban commuters and motorcycle enthusiasts.​

1 Design Exhibiting a bold and aggressive design, the Xtreme 250R features a sculpted fuel tank with shrouded extensions and an upswept tail section. The Class-D LED projector headlamp complemented by LED DRLs, ensures optimal visibility and adds to its modern appeal. The split seat configuration and compact exhaust pipe further enhance its sporty demeanor. ​

2 Engine and performance At the heart of the Xtreme 250R lies a 250cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. This powertrain enables the motorcycle to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, positioning it as one of the fastest in its class. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission featuring an assist and slipper clutch ensuring smooth gear shifts and enhanced control during aggressive downshifting. ​

3 Features The Xtreme 250R is equipped with a comprehensive LCD instrument cluster boasting over 35 features, including Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assistance and intelligent illumination. The inclusion of Hero Connect offers riders real-time alerts, tracking, and seamless control enhancing the overall riding experience. Additionally, the motorcycle features lap and drag race timers allowing riders to monitor and improve their performance metrics. ​

5 Safety Safety is paramount in the Xtreme 250R, which comes with switchable dual-channel ABS to prevent wheel lock-up and ensure optimal braking performance across diverse terrains. The braking system comprises twin disc brakes, enhancing stopping power and rider confidence. ​

6 Pricing and rivals Launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hero Xtreme 250R offers a blend of performance, technology and safety features. This pricing positions it competitively against rivals like the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT 15 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. ​

