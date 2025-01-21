Hero Xtreme 250R bookings start in February 2025, deliveries in March: Key details

The all-new Hero Xtreme 250R was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.80 lakh, and it will soon roll into dealerships across India. Hero MotoCorp announced on its social media channels that official bookings for the new streetfighter will commence in February 2025, and deliveries will begin in March. The Xtreme 250R will be offered in one fully loaded variant with three colour schemes.

Based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept bike unveiled at EICMA 2023, the new Xtreme 250R is essentially the street naked version of the Karizma XMR 250. The Xtreme 250R features a bold design that is highlighted by a sculpted fuel tank, an aggressive head unit, and an upswept tail section. It brings a wide range of amenities and is powered by a newly developed engine. To this end, the Xtreme 250R marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the country’s quarter-litre motorcycle segment.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Features

The all-new Hero Xtreme 250R features an auto-illumination Class-D LED projector headlamp with DRLs as well as a split seat configuration on offer. The Xtreme 250R further includes switchable ABS, a lap timer, and a drag timer. The new street naked will also feature an LCD instrument console that supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for turn-by-turn navigation and media control.

Hero Xtreme 250R: Specifications

The Hero Xtreme 250R is based on a trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a rear monoshock unit with six-step adjustable preload. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, including a radial tyre in the rear. Disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS handle braking duties.

The bike is powered by an all-new 250 cc DOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. This liquid-cooled unit will also power the Karizma XMR 250 and is rated at 29.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. According to Hero, the new Xtreme 250R can accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in 3.25 seconds.

