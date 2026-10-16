Hero Xtreme 160R launched in India with ride-by-wire, cruise control; prices start at 1.27 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated Xtreme 160R in India, introducing ride-by-wire technology, cruise control and three riding modes on the motorcycle. The updated model is offered in three variants: Standard, Pro and Carbon, with prices starting at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, while deliveries will begin on November 1. The Standard variant will be available from January 2027.

The Hero Xtreme 160R features what the company calls ‘Cybersharp styling’. It is powered by a 160cc engine producing 17.1 PS at 8,750 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Hero MotoCorp claims the motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.4 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Features and variants

The updated motorcycle gets ride-by-wire technology and three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport. It also features a 4.2-inch multi-colour TFT display, which changes its colour scheme depending on the selected riding mode. Other features include cruise control, a USB Type-C charging port, illuminated switches and a Class D headlamp with an automatic turn-on function.

The motorcycle also gets a panic brake hazard light alert. Its seat measures 643 mm, while the brake and clutch levers offer five-step adjustment. The Standard variant comes with a mechanical throttle body, dual-disc brakes with single-channel ABS, telescopic front suspension, a colour LCD console and a panic brake alert. The Pro variant adds an electronic throttle body, dual-channel ABS, ride modes, USD front forks and cruise control.

The top-spec Carbon variant gets the TFT console, illuminated switches, an adjustable clutch lever and coloured wheels. Prices for the Hero Xtreme 160R start at ₹1.27 lakh for the Standard variant, while the Pro costs ₹1.37 lakh. The Carbon variant is priced at ₹1.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Carbon is available in Carbon Red, Carbon Black, Carbon Grey and Abrax Orange. The Pro is offered in Pro Red and Pro Black, while the Standard comes in Firestorm Red and Pearl Black.

Accessories available for the motorcycle include a front winglet, lever guard, tank pads, floating visor, engine guard with sliders and a seat cover.

Updated Hero Xtreme 250R also launched

Hero MotoCorp has also introduced an updated Xtreme 250R with revised styling and additional technology. The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire, cruise control and four riding modes, along with a bi-directional quickshifter and traction control.

Other additions include FSD suspension, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which the company describes as a first-in-segment feature. The updated Hero Xtreme 250R is priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin on November

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