Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched: Four key rivals

Hero Motocorp’s latest entry into the 160cc category is the Xtreme 160R 4V which brings a host of upgrades to the streetbike. It comes priced at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in a single trim option called Premium and is offered with the choice between three colour options. The motorcycle is powered by a 163.2cc single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox and is able to generate 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque. The Xtreme 160R 4V slots into the naked streetbike segment along with rivals such as the RTR 160 4V or the NS160. Here are four motorcycles that the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is pitted against in its segment:

1 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Engine 159.7 cc View Offers View More Details The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in six variants and ranges from ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle features a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that displaces 159.7cc. The oil-cooled unit comes with three riding modes, and is able to generate 17.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm in the Sport mode. The RTR 160 4V is built on a double cradle frame and is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Headlamps with DRLs, gear shift indicator, and the SmartXonnet Bluetooth connectivity system on the higher variants are among other notable features.

2 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Engine 160.3 cc View Offers View More Details The updated NS160 is offered in four colours and three variants, and it is priced from ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single-channel ABS model to ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Bluetooth variant. A twin spark, four-valve 160cc engine churns out 17 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. This single-cylinder motor features oil cooling and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The NS160 sits below the NS200 and is built on a perimeter frame and is suspended by USD forks in the front and monoshock at the rear. Disc brakes are present on both ends and are accompanied by dual channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloys and features a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

3 Yamaha FZS Fi V4 Engine 149 cc View Offers View More Details This Yamaha streetbike is offered with eight colour options across two variants and is priced starting from ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine that displaces 149cc, the FZS Fi V4 is able to generate 12 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and the bike features single discs all around with single channel ABS. The FZS Fi V4 is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The streetbike further features LED head and tail lights, a traction control system, and an LCD instrument console that features smartphone integration.

4 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Engine 155 cc View Offers View More Details The latest generation of the Suzuki Gixxer is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that displaces 155cc. This air-cooled unit makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm through a five-speed gearbox. The streetbike features disc brakes with ABS all around and rides on telescopic front forks and a rear swing-arm. A Bluetooth-enabled digital console is fitted onto the bike as well and it brings Turn by Turn Navigation along with ETA and SMS/Call alerts. The Standard Edition Gixxer is priced at ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Ride Connect Edition comes at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

