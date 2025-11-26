Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets new cruise control variant, priced from 1,34,100

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new range-topping variant for the Xtreme 160R 4V range in India, priced at ₹1,34,100 (ex-showroom). With the new variant, the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new ride-by-wire throttle system that enables cruise control, among other features. The new variant brings cosmetic updates as well to set it apart from the rest of the lineup.

The Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in a new Matt Shadow Grey paint scheme highlighted with neon yellow accents on the tank shrouds, engine cover and tail section. It comes with a new LED headlamp design derived from the bigger Xtreme 250R, beefing up the streetfighter’s visual identity.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control: New features

This update also adds three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport. Riders can switch between modes via an updated switchgear, while the bike also receives a new full-colour LCD instrument cluster borrowed from the Xtreme 250R. In addition to cruise control and riding modes, the added features include a drag race timer with 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile run recording, along with the newly introduced colour LCD display.

Category Details Variant Name Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control Price (Ex-showroom, India) ₹ 1,34,100 Colour Option Matt Shadow Grey with neon yellow accents New Additions Ride-by-wire throttle system, Cruise control, Three riding modes, New LED headlamp, Full-colour LCD display, Drag race timer Riding Modes Rain, Road, Sport Instrument Console Full-colour LCD display with 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile timer Engine 163.2 cc, air-oil-cooled, 4-valve Power Output 16.6 bhp Torque 14.6 Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual Suspension 37 mm KYB USD forks (front), 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock (rear) Brakes 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc ABS Dual-channel ABS (standard) Tyres Front – 100/80 R17, Rear – 130/70 R17 Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control: Engine and Chassis

All mechanical hardware, including the chassis, braking setup and suspension, remain unchanged from the standard line-up. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the 163.2 cc, air-oil-cooled, four-valve engine producing 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm KYB inverted forks and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc with dual-channel ABS offered as standard on the cruise control variant. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 100/80-section front and 130/70-section rear tyres.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Positioning

The launch further expands the existing Xtreme 160R 4V range, positioning the new variant above the Standard, Connected and Premium trims. The motorcycle continues to compete in the premium 160 cc streetfighter category against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ FI V4.

