Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launch: Five key highlights

- The new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition has been launched in just a single variant.
- It is costlier than the regular model it comes based on.
After a wait of almost 40 days since its introduction in January, Hero MotoCorp on Friday introduced the much-awaited Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition bike in the country.
Here are the top five key highlights of the limited-edition power commuter from India's top-selling two-wheeler making brand:
Costlier than the standard model: The new special edition Xtreme 160R is costlier than the regular model it comes based on. It has been priced at ₹1,08,750 (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison, the regular version of the motorcycle starts at ₹1,03,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the drum brake variant and goes up to ₹1,06,950(ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc variant.
Single variant: The new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition has been launched in just a single variant unlike the standard two-wheeler which is available in two iterations. It sports disc brakes on both the wheels.
New paint and graphics: As the name suggests, the '100 Million Edition' of the Xtreme 160R gets new colour schemes and graphics which sets it apart from the rest of the lineup. The red/white dual-tone paint finish can be found on the headlight mask, fuel tank, and rear panel of the motorcycle.
Same engine: Apart from the paint and graphics updates, there are no other major changes on the bike. It continues to sport the same163cc, single-cylinder engine that has been rated to develop 15bhp of power and 14Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the transmission option also remains the same five-speed unit.
100 million sales milestone: With the launch of the new special edition Xtreme 160R, Hero celebrates its 100 million sales milestone which was achieved in January this year. In fact, the 100 millionth bike to roll out officially was also an Xtreme 160R sports commuter which was produced at the Hero's Haridwar-based manufacturing plant.
Apart from the Xtreme, Hero has now also rolled out similar special edition versions of its Splendor Plus, Passion Pro models. (Full details here)
