Hero Xpulse 450 showcased at EICMA, India launch expected in second half of 2027

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the Xpulse 450 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. The motorcycle will sit at the top of the company's adventure motorcycle portfolio and is expected to reach production in the second half of 2027. The new model is currently in the prototype stage and will be developed for both Indian and international markets.

The Xpulse 450 is a ground-up adventure motorcycle and will be Hero's most powerful model yet. Its development has drawn heavily from the company's experience in international rally racing, particularly through its Hero MotoSports Team Rally programme and participation in the Dakar Rally. The learnings from these events are expected to influence the motorcycle's off-road capability, suspension setup and overall riding dynamics.

New 421cc engine

Powering the Xpulse 450 is a new 421cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine. The motor produces 48 PS at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.

This will be a significant step up from the smaller-capacity engines currently offered in the Xpulse range. The larger engine is expected to give the motorcycle the performance required for highway touring while retaining the ability to tackle challenging off-road trails.

Rally-inspired suspension and technology

The Xpulse 450 gets fully adjustable suspension, with the front featuring a 43 mm KYB upside-down fork. The cartridge-type unit offers 225 mm of travel, along with 22-step compression and rebound damping adjustment. The setup is aimed at improving impact absorption and control over uneven terrain, while allowing riders to tailor the suspension to different riding conditions. The seat height is of 848 mm.

Another highlight is the motorcycle's TFT display, which gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. This is positioned as a category-first feature and is expected to improve navigation and smartphone connectivity for long-distance riders.

With the Xpulse 450, Hero MotoCorp will enter the increasingly competitive middleweight adventure motorcycle segment. It will take on established rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure when it reaches the market.

The new motorcycle will join Hero's existing Xpulse family, which includes the Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition. Its arrival will give the brand a more powerful offering for riders looking to move up to a larger-capacity adventure motorcycle.

While the EICMA showcase offers an early look at Hero's new adventure flagship, the final production specifications, features and pricing are expected to be revealed closer to its launch in the second half of 2027.

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