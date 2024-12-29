Hero XPulse 421 design trademarked ahead of global unveil

Hero MotoCorp is all-set to launch the bigger XPulse next year in the Indian market. It is one of the most awaited motorcycles and the manufacturer has recently filed a design patent for the XPulse 421. So, there is a possibility that we will be seeing the XPulse 421 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The motorcycle was first teased back at EICMA where it was confirmed that the new XPulse will be a 421 cc motorcycle.

What will be the specifications of the new Hero XPulse 421?

As the name suggests, the XPulse 421 will be powered by a new single-cylinder engine that will be liquid-cooled. It will be a 421 cc unit and the power output is expected to be around 40 bhp while the torque output could be around 45 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that will get a slipper clutch.

When compared, the closest rival will be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 which uses a 450 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 40 bhp and 40 Nm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox.

How is the design of the new Hero XPulse 421?

The design of the XPulse 421 is radically different from the current XPulse. Yes, it is still an adventure tourer but now gets a new flat headlamp, a tall fuel tank with a seat that is angled towards the tank. It is a single-piece seat with the pillion seat being quite flat and there is a rack for the top box as well. There is a sump guard and being an ADV, there will be an upswept exhaust.

What will be the hardware of the new Hero XPulse 421?

The new XPulse 421 will use a new trellis frame that will be suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It will be a long travel suspension setup so that the motorcycle can tackle rough roads. Braking duties will be performed by a petal disc in the front and a standard disc at the rear. There will be a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer which will be switchable. There will be dual-purpose tyres that will wrap a 21-inch spoked rim in the front whereas the rear one will be an 18-inch unit.

