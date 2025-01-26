Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero Xpulse 210 launched at Auto Expo: Variants explained

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2025, 16:14 PM
  • Hero Xpulse 210 comes available in two variant choices, where the top trim commands around 10,000 premium over the base one.
The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 packs a bigger engine, new Dakar-inspired styling, and more electronics than the outgoing XPulse 200 4V.

The Hero XPulse 210 was launched at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The adventure motorcycle was launched at a starting price of 175,800 (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 185,800 (ex-showroom). This means the two variants come priced at a difference of 10,000.

Besides the pricing and some other differences, the base and top variants of Hero Xpulse 210 get the same design, hardware, and performance figures. Powering the adventure motorcycle is a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Hero MotoCorp is aiming to boost its premium range of two-wheelers and the newly launched Xpulse 210 comes as a key part of that strategy. The Xpulse 210 is positioned above the Hero Xpulse 200 4V in the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's product lineup.

Available in two variants, the Hero Xpulse 210 is expected to boost the automaker's sales numbers in the coming months. If you are planning to buy the Hero Xpulse 210, here is a quick look at each of the variants of this adventure motorcycle and what they offer.

Hero Xpulse 210: Top trim

The Hero Xpulse 210 top trim comes as a fully loaded variant. It gets a 4.2-inch TFT display at the instrument cluster, which gets smartphone connectivity. This display shows turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and more. Also, this variant comes with a transparent windscreen, knuckle guards, and a luggage rack. Weighing at 170 kg, the top trim of the adventure bike is available in two different colour choices - Azure Blue and Alpine Silver. It costs 185,800 (ex-showroom).

Hero Xpulse 210: Base trim

The more affordable version of the Hero Xpulse 210, which is the base variant of the motorcycle, costs 175,800 (ex-showroom). However, with this slash of 10,000, the base variant of the Hero Xpulse 210 misses out on all the accessories that come available with the top trim. It gets an LCD instrument cluster minus any smartphone connectivity. The base model also comes with single-channel ABS unlike the top variant's dual-channel ABS and three different settings for the same. It weighs 168 kg compared to the top trim's 170 kg.

