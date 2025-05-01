Hero XPulse 210 deliveries begin from new Premia dealerships

Hero MotoCorp has begun deliveries of the XPulse 210 in select cities across the country. Prices for the new Hero XPulse 210 were announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January, but it’s taken some time for the new generation adventure tourer to make its way to people’s homes. The XPulse 210 is being retailed through Hero’s new Premia dealerships that promise a more premium buying experience.

The deliveries have begun in a staggered manner with the XPulse 210 being sold through the new Premia dealerships. The adventure tourer currently has a waiting period of four to six weeks.

Hero XPulse 210: Waiting Period

Bookings for the Hero XPulse 210 began on March 20, 2025, while the first examples are only now being handed over to customers. The Premia dealerships house models like the new Xtreme 250R, Mavrick 440, Xoom 125, Harley-Davidson X440, and the Vida V2. Dealers tell us that the XPulse 210 has an average waiting period of four to six weeks, irrespective of the variant. At present, Hero has 40 Premia showrooms across 35 cities and is working on expanding the footprint.

The Hero XPulse 210 is built on a new chassis and motor, but gets an evolutionary design update

Hero XPulse 210: What's New?

The new XPulse 210 replaces the XPulse 200 4V in the brand’s lineup. The new model gets an evolutionary change with a more touring-focused design, a more powerful motor, and even more tech. Notably, the XPulse 210 now comes with a 4.2-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, a tall windscreen and a rear luggage rack.

Power comes from the new 210 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This is the same motor that powers the Karizma XMR 210 and is tuned to produce 24.2 bhp and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. Hero worked upon addressing some of the shortcomings of the XPulse 200 4V, especially the mid and top-end delivery. The bike also gets a 6-speed gearbox, allowing better high-speed ability on highways and a slipper clutch. The bike continues to ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. The suspension and ground clearance have also been enhanced over the predecessor.

The Hero XPulse 210 competes against the Suzuki V-Strom 250, KTM 250 Adventure, and the Royal Enfield Scram 440 at the same price point.

