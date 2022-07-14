Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit launched at 46,000

HT Auto
The new Rally Kit option on Hero Xpulse 200 4V promises to take the bike's off-road prowess to a whole new level.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Jul 2022, 12:19 PM
2022 Hero Xpulse 200 4V now comes with a dedicate Rally Kit. 
Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the Rally Kit option for its much popular XPulse 200 motorcycle in India. The new off-road-focused kit has been priced at 46,000. While this kit has officially gone on sale in the country, the customers will have to wait for a while for the deliveries.

The new Rally Kit option promises to take the bike's off-road prowess to a whole new level. It includes a preload-adjustable cartridge-style fork with a huge 250 mm of travel, while the preload-adjustable rear monoshock has a travel of 220mm. Thanks to the kit, the overall ground clearance of the motorcycle jumps up to a whopping 275 mm. Also, the kit includes a tad taller side-stand to keep the bike upright.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches ‘XCLAN’ riding club for XPulse owners in these cities)

The kit also includes a new flatter and significantly taller bench-style seat which should come out to be more convenient when riding in a stand-up position. In addition, it also gets taller risers for better ergonomics and an extended gear lever to help shift gears. The kit also includes rubber updates in the form of Maxxis tyres with a block-shaped tread pattern for greater traction.

The powertrain of the motorcycle continues to remain the same 199.6cc single-cylinder air-and-oil-cooled engine which is now also available with a four-valve head for more performance. This unit is responsible for delivering 19.1hp of power at 8,500rpm and 17.35Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Like the powertrain, other details on the bike also remain unchanged. It continues to use the same chassis and brake components. There is a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear unit which works in conjunction with a single-channel ABS unit. The fuel tank on the motorcycle continues with a 13-litre capacity. Also, there is no update on the wheels of the bike.

The pricing for the Hero Xpulse 200 4V's Rally Kit has been set at 46,000 over the 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) base price of the standard bike.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 12:19 PM IST
