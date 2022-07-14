Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Kit launched at 46,000

The new Rally Kit option on Hero Xpulse 200 4V promises to take the bike's off-road prowess to a whole new level.

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the Rally Kit option for its much popular XPulse 200 motorcycle in India. The new off-road-focused kit has been priced at ₹46,000. While this kit has officially gone on sale in the country, the customers will have to wait for a while for the deliveries.

The new Rally Kit option promises to take the bike's off-road prowess to a whole new level. It includes a preload-adjustable cartridge-style fork with a huge 250 mm of travel, while the preload-adjustable rear monoshock has a travel of 220mm. Thanks to the kit, the overall ground clearance of the motorcycle jumps up to a whopping 275 mm. Also, the kit includes a tad taller side-stand to keep the bike upright.

The kit also includes a new flatter and significantly taller bench-style seat which should come out to be more convenient when riding in a stand-up position. In addition, it also gets taller risers for better ergonomics and an extended gear lever to help shift gears. The kit also includes rubber updates in the form of Maxxis tyres with a block-shaped tread pattern for greater traction.

The powertrain of the motorcycle continues to remain the same 199.6cc single-cylinder air-and-oil-cooled engine which is now also available with a four-valve head for more performance. This unit is responsible for delivering 19.1hp of power at 8,500rpm and 17.35Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Like the powertrain, other details on the bike also remain unchanged. It continues to use the same chassis and brake components. There is a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear unit which works in conjunction with a single-channel ABS unit. The fuel tank on the motorcycle continues with a 13-litre capacity. Also, there is no update on the wheels of the bike.

The pricing for the Hero Xpulse 200 4V's Rally Kit has been set at ₹46,000 over the ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) base price of the standard bike.

