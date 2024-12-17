Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition launched in India, priced at 1.67 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition priced at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the new Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition are set to open on December 18, 2024, and the special edition is priced at a ₹3,000 premium over the Pro version. The model is based on the outgoing XPulse 200 4V Pro and comes with several upgrades including the new Dakar-inspired livery.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: What's New

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is based on the Pro variant and carries over the same mechanicals. The special edition takes things a notch higher with the new Dakar logo on the fuel tank, a silhouette of a bike dune bashing, and location coordinates. There are new graphics on the side and tail panels as well.

Based on the Pro variant, the XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar gets an adjustable front suspension with 250 mm of travel, while the ground clearance measures 270 mm. The bike also comes with ABS with three ride modes - Road, Off-Road, and Rally. Other new features include a rally-style windshield, new closed-loop knuckle guards, and a USB charger.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition gets special livery denoting the dunes rugged terrain and coordinates on the fuel tank

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition comes with updated ergonomics with a handlebar riser to improve the standing riding stance. The bike continues to ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The XPulse 200 4V also comes equipped with disc brakes at either end.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition: Engine

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition is powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 18.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Expect deliveries to begin in a few weeks.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally At The 2025 Dakar Rally

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition comes right in time for Hero MotoSports Team Rally’s next Dakar outing at the 2025 Dakar Rally set to kick off on January 3 in Saudi Arabia. The team will comprise riders Ross Branch, Sebastian Buhler, and Nacho Cornejo.

The Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition arrives right in time with the 2025 Dakar Rally set to kick off on January 3 in Saudi Arabia

Hero XPulse 210 To Arrive In 2025

The manufacturer will also bring the next-generation XPulse 210 in 2025, which was showcased at EICMA 2024. The new Hero XPulse 210 comes with the all-new 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Karizma XMR along with a new design, livery, and more features. Hero could retail the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 210 together at different price points with the latter offering more power and capability. More details should be available early next year.

