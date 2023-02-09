Hero Xoom vs Honda Dio: Price, specs and features compared

Hero MotoCorp's latest launch in the Indian market is the new Xoom 110 scooter. It is a new sporty offering from Hero that sits along with the Maestro Edge and Pleasure Plus scooters. One of the rivals that Xoom 110 will be going against is the Honda Dio which has been in the Indian market for quite some time now. Here is how the new Xoom 110 ranks against the Honda Dio.

Hero Xoom vs Honda Dio: Looks

The design of both scooters looks sporty with an aggressive and sharp front-end. The design of the Dio has not been updated substantially since it was first introduced in the Indian market nonetheless, it still looks youthful. Then there is the Xoom which looks striking and fresh because of its new design. Hero has used X-shaped elements in the headlamp and the tail lamp.

Hero Xoom vs Honda Dio: Specs

Both scooters are powered by a 110 cc, air-cooled engine that is fuel-injected. The Xoom produces 8.05 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.70 Nm at 5,750 rpm. On the other hand, Dio's engine produces 7.65 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 9 Nm at 4,750 rpm.

Specifications Comparison Hero Maestro Edge 110 Honda Dio Engine 110.0 cc 109.0 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Mileage 40.0 kmpl 55.0 kmpl Check detailed comparison

Hero Xoom vs Honda Dio: Features

Honda Dio is equipped with a silent start system, external fuel lid, halogen headlamp, analogue instrument cluster and engine start/stop switch. The Deluxe variant gets an LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, real-time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency and a three-step Eco indicator. Honda also offers a side stand engine cut-off as an option.

Hero Xoom comes with a projector LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, and Digi-analogue instrument cluster that shows low-fuel indicator and real-time fuel efficiency. On the higher variants, Xoom gets cornering lights which is a first-in-segment feature, a fully digital instrument cluster, i3s technology, a front USB charger with glovebox, a boot light and Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Xoom vs Honda Dio: Price

Honda Dio is priced at ₹68,625 for the STD variant while the DLX variant costs ₹72,626. The Xoom is offered in three variants, the LX costs ₹68,599, VX is priced at ₹71,799 and the ZX costs ₹76,699. All prices are ex-showroom.

