Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which one should you buy

For quite a long time, most of the scooters on sale in India have not breached the 125 cc threshold, save for the expensive maxi-scooters from foreign OEMs. In 2021, Yamaha launched the Aerox 155 in India, which was the first higher capacity, liquid-cooled, maxi performance scooter. The Yamaha Aerox 155 proved to be a sales success in the country. Now, India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has followed suit with the Xoom 160 , launched at the Auto Expo 2025.

Hero MotoCorp aims to ramp up its effort to grab more stake in the bulging premium two-wheeler market in India. The newly launched Hero Xoom 160 comes as a key model in that strategy, which sits on top of the Xoom lineup of the OEM, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125 models.

With Hero entering the segment with Xoom 160, it is to be seen how the scooter stacks up against the Yamaha Aerox 155 on paper.

Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Price

Hero Xoom 160 was launched at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Hero Xoom 160 undercuts the Yamaha Aerox 155 between ₹1,000 and ₹4,000. This makes the new model highly competitive against the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Specifications

Hero Xoom 160 comes powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine churns out 14.20 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. The Yamaha Aerox 155 gets energy from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine is capable of pumping out 14.49 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm.

Both the Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooters come powered by four-valve, liquid-cooled engines. Both these engines churn out nearly identical peak power outputs at the same rpm, while the torque outputs of these two models are similar as well at the same rpm.

