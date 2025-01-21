Hero Xoom 160: Is it the future of Indian maxi-scooters? Here's what it has to offer

Embracing a bold and muscular design the Xoom 160 features a tall stance and a central spine, characteristic of maxi-scooters. Its adventure-inspired aesthetics include a split LED headlamp, a transparent visor and a wide, cushioned seat for riding comfort.

2 Engine and performance

The Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a 156cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces a peak power output of 14.8 bhp and a maximum torque of 14 Nm ensuring a balance between city-friendly manoeuvrability and highway cruising capability. The inclusion of a CVT transmission with a dry centrifugal clutch guarantees seamless power delivery for enhanced riding comfort.

The engine is built to offer fuel efficiency without compromising performance, catering to riders who demand economical and spirited rides. With a top speed estimated at around 100 kmph, the Xoom 160 is well-suited for both urban commutes and weekend getaways.