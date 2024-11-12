Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure concepts showcased at EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp showcased the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure Concepts at EICMA 2024, bringing some rough-road action to the premium scooters. The new Hero Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 Adventure concepts build on the models first unveiled at EICMA last year. The new versions are inspired by Hero MotoSports Team Rally bikes and get the off-road treatment from the bodywork to the equipment.

Hero Xoom 125 & Xoom 160 Adventure

The new Hero Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure concepts get the same livery as the Hero MotoSports Dakar bike. The red and white theme is further accentuated by the race fenders, knuckle guards, taller visors, and a crash guard. The scooters ride on 14-inch wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Hero has also added features like corner bending lights, fog lamps, and ride modes to the new Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 Adventure concepts.

Hero Xoom 125 Concept Specifications

The Hero Xoom 125 concept comes with 14-inch alloy wheels, all-LED lighting and sequential turn indicators. The scooter gets a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The design is said to be inspired by the flight of a falcon. Power will come from a 125 cc engine but Hero has not disclosed the power figures yet on the Xoom 125R. The model has been developed with inputs from Hero’s R&D centres in India and Germany.

Hero has not revealed when it plans to introduce the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters in the market

Hero Xoom 160 Concept Specifications

The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure-ready scooter that comes with telescopic front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking comes from discs at either end with ABS. The Xoom 160 is built to look and feel more rugged but also gets modern elements like all-LED lighting, a smart key and ignition dial, remote key ignition, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and more.

While the new Hero Xoom Adventure concepts appear to be near production, there’s no word on when the brand plans to introduce the models in the market. The Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 were slated to arrive this year but a launch seems some time away.

The Xoom 125R will take on the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, Honda Grazia and the like, whereas the Xoom 160 will be the brand’s new flagship scooter and will take on the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160 in the segment.

