Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters likely to be shown at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Indian automobile industry is gearing up for the biggest automotive event in the country, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will be held from January 17 to January 22. While several legacy automakers and startups have been preparing to showcase and launch their products at the upcoming event, two-wheeler manufacturers have been gearing up to introduce some of the exciting models. These include both motorcycles and scooters. Major two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha and Suzuki along with others are expected to showcase some interesting petrol scooters at the upcoming automotive event.
Here’s a look at some of the petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hero MotoCorp showcased two scooters at the EICMA 2024 alongside other two-wheelers. The homegrown two-wheeler giant is expected to showcase the sporty 125 cc scooter Xoom 125R at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will compete with TVS Ntorq, Suzuki Avenis and Yamaha RayZR. Also, the auto company is expected to showcase the Xoom 160R, which is a more powerful scooter with a 160 cc engine promising enhanced performance. It will challenge the Yamaha Aerox 155 upon launch.
Yamaha could showcase its popular Nmax 155 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Yamaha Nmax 155 scooter is already on sale in some of the international markets. It shares he underpinnings with the Yamaha Aerox. Also, the Yamaha Nmax scooter gets power from the same 155 cc engine that works in the India-spec Yamaha Aerox.
Suzuki is likely to showcase the updated Access 125, which is one of India’s most popular scooters in the 125 cc segment. The updated iteration of the Suzuki Access 125 scooter was spotted testing on Indian roads a few months back. It could come with updated styling, new features and new variants.
