Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out

Hero's latest entry into the premium scooter segment with the Xoom 125 brings several innovative features that position it as a compelling option in the competitive 125cc category. Launched at the Auto Expo 2025, listed below are five notable highlights of this newly launched scooter:
The scooter is available in two variants - VX and ZX - and offers four distinct colour options: Metallic Turbo Blue, Matte Storm Grey, Inferno Red and Matte Neon Lime catering to diverse consumer preferences. The Hero Xoom 125 starts at a price of ₹86,400 (ex-showroom) for the base VX variant. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, is priced at ₹92,900 (ex-showroom).
The Xoom 125 demonstrates impressive performance credentials with its 125cc engine, generating 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. With these numbers, the scooter achieves a claimed 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 7.6 seconds establishing itself as one of the segment's fastest performers. The engine is also equipped with the i3s technology which cuts off power to the engine when the scooter is at a standstill for a little while.
The two-wheeler manufacturer has incorporated thoughtful and practical features including an illuminated start button and a front glove box equipped with a phone charging facility. There is a provision for a remote fuel filler lid opening which has been placed behind the seat at the tail section of the scooter.
Additionally, the scooter gets several segment-first lighting features such as a body-mounted falcon-style LED projector headlamp and signature LED position lights. Most distinctively it incorporates first-in-segment LED sequential turn indicators enhancing both night time visibility as well as the overall aesthetic appeal.
Hero has prioritised handling and safety by equipping the Xoom 125 with 14-inch wheels and wider tyres complemented by a longer wheelbase for improved stability. The inclusion of a front disc brake system further reinforces the scooter's safety credentials, providing reliable stopping power.
The Xoom 125 comes fitted with modern technology with its Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer. This gets features like turn-by-turn navigation functionality, call and SMS notifications and more. Other key information available on this speedometer includes real-time mileage details and distance to empty information.
