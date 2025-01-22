Hero Xoom 125: Five key things that make the scooter stand out

The scooter is available in two variants - VX and ZX - and offers four distinct colour options: Metallic Turbo Blue, Matte Storm Grey, Inferno Red and Matte Neon Lime catering to diverse consumer preferences. The Hero Xoom 125 starts at a price of ₹86,400 (ex-showroom) for the base VX variant. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, is priced at ₹92,900 (ex-showroom).

The Xoom 125 demonstrates impressive performance credentials with its 125cc engine, generating 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. With these numbers, the scooter achieves a claimed 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 7.6 seconds establishing itself as one of the segment's fastest performers. The engine is also equipped with the i3s technology which cuts off power to the engine when the scooter is at a standstill for a little while.

3 Features

The two-wheeler manufacturer has incorporated thoughtful and practical features including an illuminated start button and a front glove box equipped with a phone charging facility. There is a provision for a remote fuel filler lid opening which has been placed behind the seat at the tail section of the scooter.

Additionally, the scooter gets several segment-first lighting features such as a body-mounted falcon-style LED projector headlamp and signature LED position lights. Most distinctively it incorporates first-in-segment LED sequential turn indicators enhancing both night time visibility as well as the overall aesthetic appeal.