HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero To Launch New Maestro Xoom Scooter In India On This Date. What To Expect

Hero to launch new Maestro Xoom scooter in India on this date. What to expect

India's top two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch its first scooter this year. The two-wheeler manufacturer has released the first official teaser of the upcoming 110cc scooter, Hero Maestro Xoom. The scooter will break cover later this month, on January 30. The new scooter is likely to be positioned as the new flagship from the company in the 110cc segment, above the Maestro Edge model. It is likely to take on the likes of Honda Activa as one of its rivals.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2023, 13:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero MotoCorp is going to launch its first product of the year later this month. The model is a new 110cc scooter called Maestro Xoom.
Hero MotoCorp is going to launch its first product of the year later this month. The model is a new 110cc scooter called Maestro Xoom.
Hero MotoCorp is going to launch its first product of the year later this month. The model is a new 110cc scooter called Maestro Xoom.
Hero MotoCorp is going to launch its first product of the year later this month. The model is a new 110cc scooter called Maestro Xoom.

The teaser released by Hero MotoCorp has revealed a few details about the upcoming scooter. The teaser image shows the headlight and the front face of the Maestro Xoom. It will come with an X-shaped LED headlight, turn indicators and X-shaped LED tail lights.

Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to come equipped with loads of features. According to reports, Hero MotoCorp will offer a new digital instrument cluster. It is expected to come with connected features as well as Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation features.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Hero Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Vida V1
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Nmax 155
₹1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Vario 160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Vario 160
156.9cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Lakh *Expected Price
View Details
Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept
 
₹1.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also read: Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India launches new Activa H-Smart. Check price and features

Hero MotoCorp is also expected to offer the Maestro Xoom with 12-inch wheels at both ends. This will be the first scooter from the two-wheeler manufacturer to come with such tyres. The Maestro Edge has 12-inch wheel at the front and 10-inch wheel at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is expected to offer alloys with front disc brakes and telescopic front forks as suspension on the Maestro Xoom. It could also offer steel wheels and drum brakes for lower variants of the model.

The scooter will be powered by a 110.9cc engine, the same that Hero MotoCorp uses for the Maestro Edge and the Pleasure Plus models. The engine is capable of churning out 8 bhp of maximum power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2023, 13:01 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Xoom
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider recovering
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city