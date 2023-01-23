Hero to launch new Maestro Xoom scooter in India on this date. What to expect

India's top two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch its first scooter this year. The two-wheeler manufacturer has released the first official teaser of the upcoming 110cc scooter, Hero Maestro Xoom. The scooter will break cover later this month, on January 30. The new scooter is likely to be positioned as the new flagship from the company in the 110cc segment, above the Maestro Edge model. It is likely to take on the likes of Honda Activa as one of its rivals.

The teaser released by Hero MotoCorp has revealed a few details about the upcoming scooter. The teaser image shows the headlight and the front face of the Maestro Xoom. It will come with an X-shaped LED headlight, turn indicators and X-shaped LED tail lights.

Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to come equipped with loads of features. According to reports, Hero MotoCorp will offer a new digital instrument cluster. It is expected to come with connected features as well as Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation features.

Hero MotoCorp is also expected to offer the Maestro Xoom with 12-inch wheels at both ends. This will be the first scooter from the two-wheeler manufacturer to come with such tyres. The Maestro Edge has 12-inch wheel at the front and 10-inch wheel at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is expected to offer alloys with front disc brakes and telescopic front forks as suspension on the Maestro Xoom. It could also offer steel wheels and drum brakes for lower variants of the model.

The scooter will be powered by a 110.9cc engine, the same that Hero MotoCorp uses for the Maestro Edge and the Pleasure Plus models. The engine is capable of churning out 8 bhp of maximum power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque.

