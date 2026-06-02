Hero to launch India’s first 100% ethanol motorcycle tomorrow

Hero MotoCorp is set to make a significant move in the alternative fuel mobility space with the launch of India's first motorcycle capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol. The motorcycle will be unveiled tomorrow in the presence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

First Motorcycle Designed for Pure Ethanol

The upcoming Hero motorcycle stands apart from the flex-fuel two-wheelers currently available in India. While models such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel and Honda CB300F Flex Fuel are compatible with E85 fuel, Hero's new offering is expected to operate on 100 per cent ethanol, marking a first for the Indian two-wheeler industry.

The launch aligns with the government's continued push towards fuel diversification and reduced dependence on conventional fossil fuels. Efforts have also been underway to improve the availability of ethanol-based fuels across the country, making flex-fuel vehicles increasingly viable for consumers.

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Hero's Flex-Fuel Journey

Hero MotoCorp first showcased its ethanol mobility ambitions at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, where it displayed a flex-fuel version of the HF Deluxe. Developed at the company's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, the prototype featured a 100 cc BS6-compliant engine capable of running on ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85.

The concept was presented as part of Hero's broader strategy to support cleaner mobility solutions and renewable fuel adoption in India.

Why ethanol-powered motorcycles matter?

Flex-fuel technology allows vehicles to run on petrol and ethanol blends with varying ethanol content. Ethanol, being a renewable fuel derived from agricultural feedstock, offers the potential to reduce carbon emissions and lower crude oil imports.

The introduction of a motorcycle capable of operating on pure ethanol could further accelerate India's ethanol blending programme and strengthen the country's alternative fuel ecosystem.

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