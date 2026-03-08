Hero stays on top as India’s two-wheeler sales hit 17 lakh units in February

Two-wheeler retail sales in India stood at 17,00,505 units in February 2026, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). This marks a significant increase over the 13,60,155 units recorded in February 2025.

Hero MotoCorp remained the largest two-wheeler brand by retail volumes during the month, although its market share declined compared to last year. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India continued to close the gap with steady growth.

Hero MotoCorp retailed 4,57,826 units in February 2026, up from 3,86,703 units in the same month last year. However, its market share fell from 28.43 per cent in February 2025 to 26.92 per cent this year.

Honda and TVS continue to gain ground

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recorded retail sales of 4,31,253 units during the month. The company improved its market share from 24.25 per cent last year to 25.36 per cent in February 2026.

TVS Motor Company reported retail sales of 3,33,935 units, compared to 2,54,599 units a year earlier. Its market share rose from 18.72 per cent to 19.64 per cent.

Bajaj Auto posted retail sales of 1,80,846 units in February 2026, up from 1,54,205 units in February 2025. Despite the increase in volumes, its market share slipped slightly from 11.34 per cent to 10.63 per cent.

Suzuki, Royal Enfield and Yamaha sales numbers

Among the mid-sized manufacturers, Suzuki Motorcycle India retailed 94,398 units during the month, compared to 77,292 units a year earlier. Its market share declined marginally from 5.68 per cent to 5.55 per cent.

Royal Enfield recorded retail sales of 91,216 units in February 2026, up from 71,974 units in the same period last year. The company’s market share rose slightly from 5.29 per cent to 5.36 per cent.

Yamaha India reported retail sales of 60,967 units during the month, compared to 46,327 units in February 2025. Its market share improved from 3.41 per cent to 3.59 per cent.

EV players show mixed performance

Among electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Ather Energy recorded retail sales of 20,584 units, up from 11,978 units in the same month last year. Its market share increased from 0.88 per cent to 1.21 per cent.

Ola Electric reported retail sales of 3,968 units in February 2026, down sharply from 8,675 units a year earlier, with its market share falling from 0.64 per cent to 0.23 per cent.

Other smaller EV manufacturers, including BGauss, River Mobility and Greaves Electric Mobility, also recorded modest sales during the month.

