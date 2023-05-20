Honda commence deliveries of Shine 100 in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has commenced deliveries of Shine 100 in Uttar Pradesh. The manufacturer delivered 500 units of its most affordable motorcycle on the first day. Honda Shine 100 is priced at ₹62,900 (ex-showroom, Uttar Pradesh). The brand is also offering special offers with the motorcycle. There is “100 PE 10" which is a finance scheme where can enjoy benefits like zero documentation charge, no advance EMI’s and a processing fee of only ₹1. Apart from this, there is also a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100.

The Shine 100 will be sold in five colour options - Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. It will be going against the Hero Splendor+, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina 100 and TVS Sport. Honda says that the design of the Shine 100 is inspired by the Shine 125. It gets all halogen lighting, an analogue instrument cluster, a single-piece seat and alloy wheels.

Powering the Shine 100 is an all-new 98.98 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It produces 7.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 4-speed unit. The engine might be small in cubic capacity but it is quite modern as it gets fuel injection and ESP, is OB2 compliant can run on E20 fuel as well. Fuel efficiency is very important for people who are looking for a commuter motorcycle. Honda has not officially revealed the fuel efficiency figure of the Shine 100 although they claim that the motorcycle offers “best-in-class mileage".

